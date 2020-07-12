Charlize Theron says 'Atomic Blonde 2' is in writing stage, film may land on Netflix

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has revealed that the sequel to her 2017 spy thriller "Atomic Blonde" is currently being written. Theron played a top-level MI6 field agent Lorraine Broughton in the original movie from director David Leitch. The actor, who also produced the project, said the team has had a meeting with Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, and he is interested in releasing the project on the streaming platform. ''We took [the sequel] to them and Scott Stuber was really interested in it. We talked to him about it extensively, and we're in the process of writing it right now," Theron told Britain's Total Film magazine.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winner said there is a lot of scope to go deep into the character of Broughton and is she is excited about revisiting the role. ''That character was set up in a way where she didn't really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there's a lot of potential there. The bar's pretty high, but we're excited about it.'' Theron's revelation about "Atomic Blonde 2" comes days after the release of her Netflix film "The Old Guard".

Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka and illustrator..