COVID-19: IFTDA expresses concern for Bachchan and Kher family, urges everyone to be extra cautious on sets

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Sunday expressed concern about the health of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan as well as actor Anupam Kher's family members as they have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:12 IST
Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Sunday expressed concern about the health of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan as well as actor Anupam Kher's family members as they have tested positive for COVID-19. The organisation appealed to all the directors, workers and everyone in the fraternity to be extra-cautious while working on the sets and post-production studios amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit said: "We at @DirectorsIFTDA are deeply concerned for the health of @SrBachchan ji, @juniorbachchan and @AnupamPKher Ji's family and pray for their speedy recovery. We appeal to all our #directors, ADs and workers to be extra precautious on set and in studios." In an official statement, the organisation said: "IFTDA is deeply concerned towards Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher's family members having tested Corona positive. We on behalf of Indian Film and Television Directors' Association pray to the almighty for their speedy recovery. May God bless them with strength and energy to overcome this crisis!"

"In the recent spurt of coronavirus, we strongly appeal to our fraternity to be extra cautious and take full precautions while working on set, post-production studios," the statement added. The statement, signed by IFTDA president, stressed that the "life of every artist, technician and worker is very important. Stay safe and take care of your family members."

In Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan, his son and daughter-in-law Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan respectively and their daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus. However, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus, officials said. On Sunday, Actor Anupam Kher revealed that his mother Dulari, brother Raju and other family members have tested positive for coronavirus, whereas, he tested negative. (ANI)

