Lata Mangeshkar prays for Anupam Kher's family after they test COVID-19 positive

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to veteran actor Anupam Kher's family after his mother Dulari, brother, sister -in -law and niece tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:34 IST
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to veteran actor Anupam Kher's family after his mother Dulari, brother, sister -in -law and niece tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the 'Lag Jaa Gale' singer mentioned that she will be praying for Kher's family for a speedy recovery.

"Namaskar Anupam ji. Aap ki mata ji, bhai, bhabhi aur bhatiji ye sab jald swasth hojaayein aisi main ishwar se prarthna karti hun," her tweet read. The 65-year-old actor, Kher, on Sunday morning shared the news in a video posted on his Twitter handle and confirmed that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor said in the video, "From the last few days, my mother - Dulari, suffered from a loss of appetite and she used to sleep a lot, post which she got her blood test which came out normal. After which the doctor advised us to get her CT scan done which showed her as mild COVID positive." "Me and my brother also got ourselves tested in which I came out as negative while my brother his wife and niece have been tested positive too, while my nephew has been tested negative," he added.

Kher took his mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff was helpful to admit her. He further said that BMC has been really helpful and has been working amazingly. Concluding the video, the 'Saraansh' actor expressed his gratitude and lauded the medical staff for their service. Soon after the video was shared on the micro-blogging site, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared their prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of the family members.

Earlier on Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were also tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

