'My unending gratitude, love': Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their prayers, wishes

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all those who showed concern and extended prayers to the family after four family members of the Bachchan's family tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday evening, Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. While today, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms". However, the news of Bachchan's family contracting COVID-19 triggered an outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from the fans and celebrities alike. Addressing the overwhelming support of his fans, the 77-year-old star took to Twitter and extended his "unending gratitude, and love" to everyone.

[{6d5a07c8-2c6c-415e-b3be-5eebd935ae03:intradmin/Amitabh_Inline_12-7-20.PNG}] "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers, and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..," the 'Sholay' actor tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about the family's condition via social media. Earlier today, the 'Guru' actor, through a series of tweets stated that the father-son duo will remain in the hospital according to the doctor's advice. They have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. While, sharing about the latest development, about his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, he said they will be self-quarantining at home.

The 'Dostana' actor assured that mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of his family have tested "negative" and also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayer. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan's family.

Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa, all four bungalows have been sealed after sanitisation, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for COVID-19. However, their results are awaited, said the BMC. (ANI)