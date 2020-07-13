Left Menu
Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty relive 'Cocktail' memories as film turns eight

Sharing the video, Diana, who played the reticent Meera, thanked the team of "Cocktail" for giving her one of the most memorable experiences of her life. "Where it all began...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:39 IST
Diana Penty (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty on Monday celebrated the eighth anniversary of their film "Cocktail" , saying that working on the romantic comedy was an unforgettable experience. Written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Homi Adajania, "Cocktail" marked Diana's debut in Hindi cinema and proved to be a turning point in Deepika's career with her performance as the feisty, unapologetic Veronica. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, who co-produced the film with Dinesh Vijan.

On Instagram, Deepika changed her name to Veronica and also put a photo of herself from the movie as her display picture. Later, the 34-year-old actor shared a video montage of the film.

"Eight years of 'Cocktail'. Often I'm asked if there is a moment I would like to relive... The answer is Yes!" she captioned the post. Sharing the video, Diana, who played the reticent Meera, thanked the team of "Cocktail" for giving her one of the most memorable experiences of her life.

"Where it all began... thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #Saif Alikhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life," she wrote. Homi shared the movie's poster on his Instagram Story with the caption: "Most hilarious & fun shoot ever!" "Cocktail" followed the story of flatmates Meera and Veronica, whose thick friendship takes a tragic turn when both fall in love with their friend, Gautam (Saif). Besides the stunning performances by the lead actors, "Cocktail" remains memorable for its music composed by Pritam. From chartbusters like "Angrezi Beat" and "Tumhi Ho Bandhu" too soft, soulful numbers like "Yaariyaan" and "Daaru Desi" , the soundtrack complemented the crackling chemistry among the three characters and their changing dynamics in the film.

