Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

Two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February, the district attorney's office said on Monday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 04:58 IST
4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

Two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February, the district attorney's office said on Monday. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement that Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers were charged with murder that occurred during the commission of a robbery and burglary. The two boys, 15 and 17 years old, were also charged with murder and robbery while in juvenile court. Their names were not released due to their age.

The 20-year-old New York rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed on February 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside the home, police previously said. Walker, 19, and Rodgers, 18, face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Both are expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Jaquan Murphy, 21, was also arrested in connection to the incident last week. The complaint includes gang and gun allegations. Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who oversees the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said three men and two teenage boys likely went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from social media posts. They stole items from the home, though Tippet said he could not divulge what was taken.

All five are believed to be members of a South Los Angeles gang, which Tippet would not name, and at least some of them are believed to be linked to a 2019 homicide when a fight escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Authorities did not initially believe the rapper's death was related to a robbery. The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and the daughter of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp previously said on Instagram that the couple had been notified of the shooting at their rental property but knew no more than what they had seen in media reports. Pop Smoke arrived on the rap scene in 2018 and broke out with "Welcome to the Party" , a gangsta anthem with boasts about shootings, killings and drugs that became a huge sensation, and prompted Nicki Minaj to drop a verse on a remix.

Earlier this year, Pop Smoke released the mixtape "Meet the Woo 2", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. It was the follow-up to his first official release, "Meet the Woo" . The rapper also had the popular hit "Gatti" with Travis Scott and Jackboys and "Dior" . His major label debut album, "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" , was executive produced by 50 Cent. It was released posthumously on July 3 to mostly positive reviews and features appearances from popular artistes including Future, DaBaby and Quavo. Pop Smoke had been scheduled to start a US tour in Washington, DC, on March 2.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...

US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

Asserting that the Chinese predatory world view has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020