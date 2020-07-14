‘Hanna’ renewed for season 3 at Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered a third season of its thrilling action series “Hanna”, with British actor Esme Creed-Miles reprising her role of the titular teenage assassin and David Farr returning as writer and executive producer. The announcement was made 10 days after the second season of the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. “Hanna” is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give ‘Hanna’ a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? “I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act,” Farr said in a statement. The series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, Hanna, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios, said the team was excited to work on the third season.

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about. We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with ‘Hanna’,” Sanders said. “Hanna” also features Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl. NBCUniversal International Studios’ Tom Coan along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Farr will serve as executive producer on the third season.