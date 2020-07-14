Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eternally connected, to infinity and beyond: Rhea Chkraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput

I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.” Rhea, known for her films "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", said Sushant was an exceptional human being who loved everything with an open heart. “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:35 IST
Eternally connected, to infinity and beyond: Rhea Chkraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday penned an emotional note to remember close friend Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death, saying his absence has caused an "irreparable numbness" in her heart but she will always feel connected to him. Sushant, known for films like "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and beyond shocked.

Rhea, who was one of the closest friends of the actor, said she is still struggling to face her emotions. "An irreparable numbness in my heart … You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learned from you every day.

"I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," she posted on Instagram alongside two photographs with Sushant. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was known for his fascination with astronomy. Describing him as a "shooting star", Rhea, 28, said she would make a wish for him to come back.

"I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed 'the greatest physicist' with open arms. "Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me." Rhea, known for her films "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi" , said Sushant was an exceptional human being who loved everything with an open heart.

"You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. "You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you… Eternally connected, to infinity and beyond," she concluded her post.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...

Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 ...

France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight: Envoy

France will soon announce an exceptional package for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday. In his message on the French Nationa...

South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796

South Africa has announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the worlds 10 biggest outbreaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversitySouth Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020