Manushi Chhillar channels her inner artist, calls painting her 'form of therapy'

Terming art as "therapy", former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday gave her fans an insight into some of her self-made sketches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:33 IST
Manushi Chhillar channels her inner artist, calls painting her 'form of therapy'
Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chhillar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Terming art as "therapy", former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday gave her fans an insight into some of her self-made sketches. The beauty queen took to Instagram and shared pictures of three sketches and wrote, "My form of therapy," in the caption.

The first sketch that Chhillar posted was that of a landscape with cedar trees and snow-capped mountains. The second was a watercolour painting of red and yellow flowers aesthetically sketched over a black background of oil pastels.

The last sketch was that of a whitish-yellow flower that had black leaves and stems. Chhillar is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj' where she will be seen opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

