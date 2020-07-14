Left Menu
'The Tonight Show' make its way back to studio; Jimmy Fallon shares BTS video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon is back in the studios! The late-night hit talk show 'The Tonight Show' has started its operations back in the studios, after the production was on hold for months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:56 IST
'The Tonight Show' make its way back to studio; Jimmy Fallon shares BTS video
Host-comedian Jimmy Fallon (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The television show host, Fallon, was doing the programme for over three months in his 'At Home' special edition, where he hosted celebrities online.

However, followed by slight relaxation of lockdown, the whole team of 'The Tonight Show' has made their ways back to the studio, while keeping a strict tab on the precautionary measures. The 45-year-old host shared a behind-the-scenes video that focused on explaining how the whole team has taken appropriate measures before taking the route of getting back to studios.

In the four-minute and 41-second long video, Fallon is seen stressing on the importance of wearing masks and miniating social distancing. He explained to his viewers about the several steps the team has taken to make the show run in the safest ways. "The show will be a little bit different than what you're used to. There is no audience, the guests will be streaming from home, but I think, in some ways, we are getting used differently. So we are here for you and slowly and safely getting back to work and back to whatever normal is. Welcome again to The Tonight Show, and thanks for watching," he said.

Several television shows, film shooting, were made to halt their production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

