Dermot Mulroney joins Carlson Young's 'The Blazing World'

Actor Dermot Mulroney is set to star in Carlson Young's directorial debut feature "The Blazing World" , a thriller based on her 2018 Sundance Film Festival short of the same name. The "Hanna" star will feature opposite Young and Udo Kier in the movie, reported Deadline.

The story follows a self-destructive young woman who decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Young and Pierce Brown have penned the script.

Brinton Bryan of Greenbelt Films, and Elizabeth Avellan and Rana Joy Glickman of TealHouse Entertainment are attached to produce. Bryan said the script underwent a few minor changes due to the coronavirus pandemic so that the film could be shot with "a minimal crew, in one location, and with only a handful of actors without sacrificing the production value or integrity of the overall film".

The film is scheduled to start production in August outside of Austin, Texas and will shoot entirely on one property with the cast and crew quarantining together in a private resort for both prep and the shoot. Andrew Carlberg will serve executive producer alongside Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures..