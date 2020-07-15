Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden takes 'leave of absence' from band after arrest

Pop band Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is is taking a "leave of absence" from the band following his arrest last month in connection with domestic violence case. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old musician told People magazine, "I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future."

Madden added, "I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best." Earlier, Page Six broke the news that Madden was arrested. A representative for the band told the outlet at the time, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news ... We are looking at this very seriously."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the charge was California penal code 273.5(a), which means that someone willfully inflicted a "traumatic" injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Madden isn't married, and the identity of the alleged victim is not revealed yet. (ANI)