Kristin Cavallari, ex Jay Cutler sell Nashville home

American TV personality Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Nashville home is off the market. According to Page Six, the 'Very Cavallari' alums, who announced their divorce in April, sold the Tennessee property for 3.7 million USD earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

The 15-room home was first listed two years ago at 7.9 million USD. A source previously told the outlet that this is not the home that Cavallari and Cutler were living in with their family, but the former NFL professional had been residing there since their breakup.

The former pair had lived with their three children, sons 7-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor- at another Nashville abode. In May, Cavallari and Cutler reached a custody and property agreement, with the former 'Hills' star being able to use marital funds to purchase a new house. Cavallari previously claimed her estranged husband was blocking her to buy a new home.

A month later, a source told People magazine that Cavallari had moved into a 5 million USD mansion. Cavallari and Cutler have been spending time away from the Nashville area since their breakup, as the Uncommon James founder recently celebrated July 4th (Independence day) with her kids in Illinois. Meanwhile, Cutler travelled to Montana earlier this summer. (ANI)