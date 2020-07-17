World Emoji Day: Shilpa Shetty aces different emoji expressions on Instagram Reels

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked the World Emoji Day with a post on Instagram Reel, where she is seen imitating different emojis with her facial expressions. In the video, Shilpa is seen acing different emoji expressions ranging from happy to sad and also kiss emoticons.

The 45-year-old actor was seen wearing a yellow and white checkered crop top in the video while she chose to keep her hair loose with slight waves at the ends. "Happy #WorldEmojiDay -- There's one for every emotion, Which one's your favourite #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #emojis #emotions #fridayvibes," she wrote in the caption.

The post received lots of comments from the 'Dhadkan' actor's fans. (ANI)