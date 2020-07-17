Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor, Lena Headey feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for Unicef

Members of the Marley family have released a reimagined version of the late Bob Marley’s iconic anthem ‘One Love’, featuring global artistes including actor Kareena Kapoor and British star Lena Headey, to support Unicef’s work for children affected by COVID-19.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:05 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Lena Headey feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for Unicef
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Members of the Marley family have released a reimagined version of the late Bob Marley's iconic anthem 'One Love', featuring global artistes including actor Kareena Kapoor and British star Lena Headey, to support Unicef's work for children affected by COVID-19. The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to a call by Unicef to help reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to honor the late artist, according to a press release. The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley's 75th birthday and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The artistes who are a part of the video include the Marley family members Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and Skip Marley besides Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto JA, Teeks, 249Too Dope, Amrit Kaur, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Natty, Dawtas of Aya, Raja Kumari, Patoranking, Babsy and Damascus Voice.

"#OneLoveOneHeart. Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone," Kapoor, who is Unicef's celebrity advocate, captioned the video on her Instagram. "' One Love' was written as a call for global solidarity at a time when the world was very divided, much as it is now. And yet, only by uniting with one love and one heart can we defeat this virus, protect our children, and make the world a more just and equal place," said Cedella Marley. Unicef estimates that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months – almost all of them (over 90 per cent) in low or lower-middle-income countries – as the pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt services.

Children are also extremely vulnerable to the indirect impacts of COVID-19, such as school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains, the organization said. "'One Love' is one of the world's most iconic solidarity anthems. But it is also a song about children, and their hopes and dreams for a better, more united and equal world," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Today, in the midst of a global pandemic, responding to Bob Marley's call to 'hear the children crying one love' is more important and relevant than ever. Only together can we defeat COVID-19 and reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children." All proceeds from the song and related activities will directly support Unicef's respond to the immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families; support near term recovery efforts, including by supporting education, protection and healthcare systems; and further its work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 cr

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of ...

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday bringing respite to the people from the sultry weather.Earlier, the India Meteorological Department IMD predicted thunderstorm with rain in Delhi and neighbouring areas.Thunderstorm with rain would occur...

NIA gets 7-days custody of prime accused in gold smuggling case

A prime accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case was sent to NIA custody for seven days by a special court here on Friday. Considering the application filed by the investigation agency, the NIA special court granted custody of ...

Torrential rain in China claims 141 lives

At least 141 people have died so far in China as the Yangtze River continued to swell due to torrential rain, The New York Times reported. Heavy downpour caused three landslides on Thursday in a town in mountainous Chongqing upstream on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020