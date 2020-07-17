Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale spark romance rumours after hiking date
American TV personality Colton Underwood and actor-singer Lucy Hale are the latest to spark dating rumours between a Bachelor Nation member and a Hollywood star.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:22 IST
American TV personality Colton Underwood and actor-singer Lucy Hale are the latest to spark dating rumours between a Bachelor Nation member and a Hollywood star. According to Page Six, in a photo obtained by TMZ, the former 'Bachelor' star Underwood and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actor were spotted on a hike together at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time).
In 2018, the 31-year-old actor Hale told People magazine that she thought Underwood would be "beautiful to watch" on his ABC dating show. "He's wholesome," she said. "He's a good guy it seems."
In January 2019, Underwood became 'The Bachelor'. At the end of his season, he did not get engaged but was in a relationship with finalist Cassie Randolph. The couple called it quits in May. Underwood said on his Instagram, "Its been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay."
The split appeared to be amicable until Randolph appeared on an episode of 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever' and dodged a few questions about their break-up. Randolph said during the virtual chat, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."
Representatives for Hale and Underwood did not immediately return to the outlet's request for comment. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucy Hale
- American
- Page Six
- Pretty Little Liars
- TMZ
- Los Angeles
- ABC
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. delays American diplomats' return to China amid concerns over coronavirus testing, quarantine
People News Roundup: New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits; Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98 and more
Trump grateful to healthcare workers, including Indian-Americans, for combating COVID-19: WH
Ban on Chinese apps provides opportunities to US, Indian starts-ups: American business advocacy
U.S. Treasury agrees on loan terms with American, four other airlines