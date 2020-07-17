Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale spark romance rumours after hiking date

American TV personality Colton Underwood and actor-singer Lucy Hale are the latest to spark dating rumours between a Bachelor Nation member and a Hollywood star.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:22 IST
Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale spark romance rumours after hiking date
Colton Underwood, Lusy Hale (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Colton Underwood and actor-singer Lucy Hale are the latest to spark dating rumours between a Bachelor Nation member and a Hollywood star. According to Page Six, in a photo obtained by TMZ, the former 'Bachelor' star Underwood and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actor were spotted on a hike together at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time).

In 2018, the 31-year-old actor Hale told People magazine that she thought Underwood would be "beautiful to watch" on his ABC dating show. "He's wholesome," she said. "He's a good guy it seems."

In January 2019, Underwood became 'The Bachelor'. At the end of his season, he did not get engaged but was in a relationship with finalist Cassie Randolph. The couple called it quits in May. Underwood said on his Instagram, "Its been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay."

The split appeared to be amicable until Randolph appeared on an episode of 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever' and dodged a few questions about their break-up. Randolph said during the virtual chat, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."

Representatives for Hale and Underwood did not immediately return to the outlet's request for comment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. While a formal approval from the...

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020