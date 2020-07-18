Left Menu
Madhuri Dixit reminisces dancing on 'Pinga' with Priyanka Chopra in her birthday wish

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit extended birthday greetings to Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out an old video of the duo dancing to the latter's hit dance track 'Pinga' from 'Bajirao Mastani.'

18-07-2020
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit extended birthday greetings to Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out an old video of the duo dancing to the latter's hit dance track 'Pinga' from 'Bajirao Mastani.' The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor posted the video featuring her and the birthday girl matching steps to the tune of the high-on-energy track on Twitter and penned complimented it with a sweet birthday wish.

"It's always fun when you are around! Sending you my love & best wishes for your birthday @priyankachopra.May this year be bigger & better. Go girl power as we reach out and conquer the world. Keep inspiring everyone to chase their dreams. Happy Birthday," tweeted Madhuri. In the video, the two divas are seen slaying in their 'desi' saree look. While Priyanka is seen wearing a trendy black silk saree with floral prints, Madhuri is seen wearing a classy georgette saree in the lemon yellow shade.

Others who showered love on the 'Baywatch' actor on her birthday include actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and others. (ANI)

