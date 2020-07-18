Rapper Logic to retire from music after release of new album ‘No Pressure’

Rapper Logic has announced he is taking retirement from music and his upcoming album 'No Pressure' will be his last. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said he wants to focus on being a great father to his son with wife Brittney Noell

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D. July 24th... It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father," Logic posted on Twitter alongside the album art of 'No Pressure'. The rapper released his debut album 'Under Pressure' in 2014. He followed it up with 'The Incredible True Story' (2015); 'Everybody' (2017); 'YSIV' (2018) and 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2019)

In his six-years-long career, Logic has collaborated with celebrated artists such as Eminem, Childish Gambino, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and Hailee Steinfeld.