Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick 'Badla'. Along with the picture, she described 'the usual' on the set of the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:36 IST
Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture
Picture shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick 'Badla'. Along with the picture, she described 'the usual' on the set of the film. "Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachchan continues to rehearse nonstop. Sujoy is thinking of where can he find good pizza for dinner post pack up. The usual on #Badla set#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," wrote Pannu alongside the throwback picture on Instagram.

In the picture caught amid the shoot of 'Badla', Taapsee is seen looking at the script while Amitabh Bachchan holds in his hand as he talks about it. The frame also captures director of the film- Sujoy Ghosh, who Taapsee says is thinking, 'where can he find good pizza for dinner post pack up.' The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within just 56 minutes of being posted. Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

