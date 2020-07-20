Left Menu
Will Yuri On Ice Season 2 feature Yuri K, Victor’s gay bond at next level? Updates on Ice Adolescence

Many believe that Yuri On Ice Season 2 will surely come on the screens as they need to know who would happen with Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater. Image Credit: Facebook / Yuri On Ice

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime TV series fans have been waiting for the last around four years. Many anime enthusiasts have started believing that the second season may not take place, as there is hardly any update on the storyline or production.

Several anime aficionados from Japan and America already appealed the MAPPA studio to renew Yuri On Ice Season 2. But the studio is tight-lipped on disclosing the developmental works or how far it has reached.

There is no positive development on Yuri On Ice Season 2 in the last few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic have crippled the entertainment industry. Majority of the anime series, television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Many anime aficionados believe that Yuri On Ice Season 2 will surely come on the screens as they need to know who would happen with Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater. His story is yet to be finished. The second season is likely to feature both Yuri Plisetsky (popularly known as Yuri P) and Yuri Katsuki (popularly known as Yuri K).

Yuri On Ice already accumulated huge global acclamation for developing and portraying a sweet relationship between Yuri K and Victor. Their relationship is likely to get mileage. Although there is no update on how their relationship will flourish in future, still we can say that a sweet gay relationship can be seen in the next season.

The relationship has also been criticized as unrealistic, with Yuri K and Victor not receiving the homophobic abuse they would experience in real life. Others have remarked that some viewers might refuse to acknowledge the relationship because homosexuality was not explicit. Although the 'kiss' is obscured by Victor's arm, it is implicit.

An original film titled Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence was announced on April 29, 2017. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2019 but it is yet to receive the exact release date. The primary production staff from the Yuri on Ice anime series will return to produce Ice Adolescence, including series creators Sayo Yamamoto and Mitsurō Kubo as the film's director and screenwriter, respectively.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

