Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.

Haikyuu!! Season 4's second half was due to be released in July this year. But the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic compelled the creators to postpone the series. China's Wuhan emerged coronavirus transmuted into a global pandemic and brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

However, many series enthusiasts believe that Haikyuu!! Season 5 may have good difference with Season 4 finale in terms of release timing. This is because Haikyuu!!'s official website and Twitter account have previously confirmed that the series fifth run will be delayed until a later date.

The official synopsis of HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is also yet to be revealed. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters. Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals! However, it is too early to discuss the fifth season.

The casts for HaiKyuu!! Season 5 are likely to be Shoyo Hinata, Tobio Kageyama, Daichi Sawamura, Koshi Sugawara, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Asahi Azumane, Nishinoya, Oikawa and Kenma. Apart from those, the fifth season is likely to see many other characters.

During the end of June, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed the Haikyuu!!! enthusiasts that recording for the upcoming season has already been started. He also tweeted a photo of the composer Yuki Hayashi lying down on a coach.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance