Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:53 IST
Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed
Many series enthusiasts believe that Haikyuu!! Season 5 may have good difference with Season 4 finale in terms of release timing. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!!

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.

Haikyuu!! Season 4's second half was due to be released in July this year. But the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic compelled the creators to postpone the series. China's Wuhan emerged coronavirus transmuted into a global pandemic and brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

However, many series enthusiasts believe that Haikyuu!! Season 5 may have good difference with Season 4 finale in terms of release timing. This is because Haikyuu!!'s official website and Twitter account have previously confirmed that the series fifth run will be delayed until a later date.

The official synopsis of HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is also yet to be revealed. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters. Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals! However, it is too early to discuss the fifth season.

The casts for HaiKyuu!! Season 5 are likely to be Shoyo Hinata, Tobio Kageyama, Daichi Sawamura, Koshi Sugawara, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Asahi Azumane, Nishinoya, Oikawa and Kenma. Apart from those, the fifth season is likely to see many other characters.

During the end of June, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed the Haikyuu!!! enthusiasts that recording for the upcoming season has already been started. He also tweeted a photo of the composer Yuki Hayashi lying down on a coach.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin lawyer-poet appointed Honorary Prof of English and Law in UK

Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool. Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winn...

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on optimism over economic recovery

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset...

Piyush Goyal reviews Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage in the country. The Officials of the Department of Industry and Internal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020