Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship

PTI | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:56 IST
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship
Amber Heard (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / AmberHeard

Amber Heard began giving testimony at Britain's High Court on Monday against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship. Depp, 57, issuing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the court in London over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard. He was at the court to hear Heard's evidence.

In the first session of her testimony that is expected to last for three days, Heard denied accusations that she was a heavy drug-taker and drinker as well as being controlling and abusive herself. She also described an incident in January 2015 in a hotel room in Tokyo over a prenuptial agreement between herself and Depp and suggested there was an argument about it.

"There was an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that resulted in Johnny kneeling on my back and hitting me on the back of the head," she said. In written testimony released as she took to the witness box, Heard said she worried Depp would kill her at various times during their relationship that saw her enduring "punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking." She also said, "some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far." According to the 34-year-old Heard, Depp "explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship" and that he blamed his actions on "a self-created third party" that he referred to as "the monster." Heard has been present throughout the trial, watching the proceedings as her ex-husband gave evidence over five days.

She is facing questioning over 14 allegations of domestic violence that The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers is relying on in its defense of the April 2018 article. Depp and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the film "The Rum Diary," which was released two years later. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The Sun's defense relies on the 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings including his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia, and the couple's downtown Los Angeles penthouse. Depp claims Heard was the aggressor during their volatile relationship, which he has likened to "a crime scene waiting to happen." In nine days of testimony at the High Court, Judge Andrew Nicol has heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who have backed his version of events.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Arsenal shouldn't bring in players who need 'lot of convincing', says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not think the club should bring in players who need a lot of convincing. I have said it before that I do not think we should bring in players who need a lot of convincing. This club has eno...

Ballon d'Or canceled this year amid coronavirus disruption

The prestigious Ballon dOr will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon dOr has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the firs...

Family seeks clarity on Varavara Rao s health condition; wants to be with him

Hyderabad, Jul 20 PTI The family members of Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government allow one of them to attend to the poet since he is reportedly not in a position to...

Alibaba-backed Ant Group to go public in Shanghai, Hong Kong

Ant Group, the online payments arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, announced plans Monday for an initial public stock offering that could become the worlds biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ant, valued at 150 billion after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020