'Dil Bechara' co-stars rave about pictures, videos

The song 'Khulke Jeene Ka' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi has attracted many fans since its release on Sunday. Adding more for her fans, Sanghi on Tuesday has shared some "priceless moments" while filming the video song. The 23-year-old star shared on Instagram multiple pictures and videos that showed the co-stars of the movie 'Dil Bechara' along with other crew members enjoying their time in Paris in between the song shoot. The post also had selfies of Sanghi with the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

In the captions, she mentioned that these pictures and videos as "some of the most priceless moments" she will "cherish for a lifetime". "Some of the most precious little moments that I will cherish for a lifetime from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all," the caption read.

The 'Khulke Jeene Ka' song was quick enough to grab the attention of netizens upon the release with many reposting stills from the song on social media platforms. The mood uplifting song, which is all about the joy of living life, is from the legendary composer AR Rahman and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

The official music video that is shot in the 'love capital of the world', Paris, sees the actors, who are playing the role of Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), enjoying their time and sharing some adorable moments. The new song chronicles that part of the movie's storyline where Manny is making all the possible efforts to fulfil Kizie's dream, who is a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer.

The makers of 'Dil Bechara' have already kept their audience amazed by sharing multiple posters, the title track, trailer, and also the song 'Taare Ginn'. 'Dil Bechara' will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The movie marks as the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, and hence it holds a special place in many movie enthusiasts' hearts. (ANI)