Nicky Minaj announces pregnancy

Rapper Nicky Minaj is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. The recording artiste shared the news on Instagram on Monday by posting pictures of her baby bump, using the hashtag "#Preggers".

In another photo, sporting a blue hairdo, colorful bikini, and sparkling stilettos, Minaj, 37, can be seen cradling her growing belly. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," the "Starships" hitmaker captioned the third photo.

"Thank you all for the good wishes," she added. Minaj and Petty, 42, tied the knot last October.