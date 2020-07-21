Left Menu
Nicky Minaj announces pregnancy

The recording artiste shared the news on Instagram on Monday by posting pictures of her baby bump, using the hashtag "#Preggers". In another photo, sporting a blue hairdo, colourful bikini and sparkling stilettos, Minaj, 37, can be seen cradling her growing belly. Minaj and Petty, 42, tied the knot last October.

Rapper Nicky Minaj is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. The recording artiste shared the news on Instagram on Monday by posting pictures of her baby bump, using the hashtag "#Preggers".

In another photo, sporting a blue hairdo, colorful bikini, and sparkling stilettos, Minaj, 37, can be seen cradling her growing belly. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," the "Starships" hitmaker captioned the third photo.

"Thank you all for the good wishes," she added. Minaj and Petty, 42, tied the knot last October.

