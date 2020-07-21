Christian Cantrell's 'Brainbox' to get sci-fi series adaptation at Hulu

Author Christian Cantrell's short story "Brainbox" is set to be adapted into science-fiction series for streaming platform Hulu. Fox 21 Television Studios is developing the series with Dave Kajganich attached as the showrunner, reported Deadline.

The story takes place after a climate engineering experiment fails and casts the planet into a sudden ice age. "The world's most powerful nations are forced to compete for the last remaining habitable regions along the equator. As the surviving superpowers turn on each other, a young weapons specialist is brought in to create a revolutionary, self-replicating, artificial intelligence army, that will transform the fate of humanity, the plotline reads. Warren Littlefield will serve as an executive producer via his Littlefield Company banner.