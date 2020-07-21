Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan pens reflective blog on uncertainty amid COVID-19 treatment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatmen for coronavirus at a hospital here, says his COVID-19 diagnosis has led him to look at every moment of life in all its glory. Amitabh said he hopes the time he is spending away from his loved ones soon comes to an end. "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure ..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:51 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatmen for coronavirus at a hospital here, says his COVID-19 diagnosis has led him to look at every moment of life in all its glory. The 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on July 11 were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital after they were diagnosed with the virus.

Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive for COVID-19. On his blog, Amitabh on Monday talked about dealing with lack of company and a "wandering mind" in isolation.

".. it is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day.. "in the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where," he wrote. The "Gulabo Sitabo" star, who regularly updates fans and well-wishers about his health on social media, said he admires thinkers and visionaries who used their "superior wisdom" for the good of humanity. Amitabh said he hopes the time he is spending away from his loved ones soon comes to an end.

"In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .. ".. at times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company." The Bollywood veteran, who has graced the silver screen for over five decades, once again expressed his gratitude to his admirers for their good wishes. "All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .." Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,02,267 on Monday with addition of 1,043 new cases while the number of recoveries also mounted by 965 to 72,650, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

