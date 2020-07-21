'Mee Raqsam', an ode to Kaifi Azmi, to premiere in August on ZEE5

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her brother Baba Azmi are paying homage to their father, legendary poet Kaifi Azmi, with a feature film titled “Mee Raqsam”. The ZEE5 film, presented by Shabana and directed by Baba, celebrates the father-daughter bond. Shabana said the film offers hope in these unprecedented times when the people are trying to get their lives back on track amid coronavirus pandemic.

"It is the first film I am presenting and is a homage to our father Kaifi Azmi who was one of the torch bearers of India’s composite culture which the film celebrates," the actor said in a statement. "It is an inspiring tale about a father standing resolutely behind his yogglung daughter’s desire to dance. In these dark times, 'Mee Raqsam' offers hope and elevates the soul,” she added. The movie, featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Husain and Aditi Subedi, revolves around a young girl’s aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices. It's only her father who trusts, supports and helps her achieve her ultimate dream. Baba, who is making his directorial debut with "Mee Raqsam", said the film is close to his heart as he shot it in Mijwan -- the birthplace of his late father -- near Azamgarh and its surrounding areas. “Many years ago, my father Kaifi Azmi had asked me, ‘Baba is it possible for you to shoot a film in Mijwan?’ My father was born in Mijwan, a village in eastern UP. We both smiled at each other, because we both knew what a formidable task that would be. “A village with no roads, no amenities, no infrastructure. But his question stuck with me. Now, many years later I was able to do that," he said. The ZEE5 original film, "Mee Raqsam" is set to premiere on August 21.