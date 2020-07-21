Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay to headline virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival

The 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with performers such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others headlining the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST
BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay to headline virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival
K-pop band BTS. Image Credit: ANI

The 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with performers such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others headlining the show. According to Variety, the virtual music festival will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or the CW app on cwtv.com.

The show will be taped from the stages in Los Angeles and Nashville and will air on September 27 and 28. American radio personality Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show. Other performers who will be a part of the show are Keith Urban with Khalid, Migos, Thomas Rhett, and Usher. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, 246 fatalities

With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries, stated the Health Department.Mumbai has reported ...

India, Spain vow to strengthen economic ties for post-COVID recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international foraThe sixth Foreign Of...

In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.In Texas, Gover...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020