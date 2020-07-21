BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay to headline virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival
The 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with performers such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others headlining the show.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST
The 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with performers such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others headlining the show. According to Variety, the virtual music festival will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or the CW app on cwtv.com.
The show will be taped from the stages in Los Angeles and Nashville and will air on September 27 and 28. American radio personality Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show. Other performers who will be a part of the show are Keith Urban with Khalid, Migos, Thomas Rhett, and Usher. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coldplay
- BTS
- Miley Cyrus
- Usher
- Ryan Seacrest
- CW
- Keith Urban
- Khalid
- Los Angeles
- Nashville
- American
ALSO READ
Haven't got CWI backing for ICC Chairman's post: Dave Cameron
500-bed COVID facility at CWG village to begin taking patients from Wednesday: Sisodia
NCW asks Maha Police to probe assault on woman by father-in-law
COVID care centre with 500 bed facility at Delhi's CWG Village inaugurated
500-bedded COVID care centre opens at Delhi’s CWG village