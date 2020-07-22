Anna Camp tests positive for coronavirus after 'one time' of not wearing mask in public

'Pitch Perfect' star Anna Camp on Tuesday (local time) revealed how she ended up contracting COVID-19 after not wearing a mask "one time" as the public spaces began reopening. The American actor explained through an Instagram post and shared the symptoms she went through. The actor mentioned she was "extremely sick" for three weeks, during which time her swab results were negative.

"People are saying it's like having the flu, but I've had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful," the 37-year-old actor wrote. Camp, who is also a singer, said she had been meticulous about wearing a mask, and followed other precautionary measures throughout, including hand sanitizing.

"One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," the 'True Blood' actor revealed. She noted losing her "sense of smell and taste", and has only smelling "30 per cent" now.

Other lingering symptoms, a month later, include "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever." She further urged everybody to follow all the guidelines, and wear a mask as it can "save lives".

"I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen at any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives," the actor wrote. Anna Camp is best known for her roles as the villainous Sarah Newlin in the HBO vampire drama 'True Blood' and Aubrey Posen in the 'Pitch Perfect' series (2012-2017). (ANI)