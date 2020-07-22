Left Menu
Dracula Season 2 renewal, developmental updates, cast revealed, what latest we know

Many fans have a doubt on the making of Dracula Season 2 as we are yet to get the official confirmation on it. Image Credit: Facebook / Rotten Tomatoes TV

The release date for Dracula Season 2 is yet to be officially announced. Since Season 1 was released in January, fans are passionately waiting for the second season. Read further to get the latest updates on the BBC One and Netflix series.

The production of Dracula Season 2, like other television and movie projects, is highly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some entertainment projects have resumed filming, while the majority of the projects are still waiting to get green signals.

Many fans have a doubt on the making of Dracula Season 2 as we are yet to get the official confirmation on it. However, in a conversation with Radio Times, Mark Gatiss said, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

The cast for Dracula Season 2 is yet to be revealed. Still, we expect the actors like Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven.

This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. "The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes—and bring his vulnerability into the light," Netflix gave the description on the series.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

