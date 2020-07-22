Wendy Williams announces her show will return to air in September

American TV show host Wendy Williams is returning to television with 'The Wendy Williams Show' in September. According to Fox News, the 56-year-old talk show host announced on Tuesday that the show will return to the air later this year.

The news was shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a gleeful Williams chowing down at an outdoor restaurant. Williams wrote in the post, "The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can't wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I'm sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we're all living in...even if for just an hour."

She continued: "I miss you and can't wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I [love] you for watching!" The post made no mention of whether an audience will be allowed into the studio as COVID-19 continues to spread.

In a previous Instagram video from June, Williams said that the show will "never" have its previous audience size "again." "We got 200 people in our audience, we'll never have that again," she said at the time. "But, I want to go back to do our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on 'The Wendy [Williams] Show.'"

Representatives for 'The Wendy Williams Show' did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Like most other talk shows, 'The Wendy Williams Show' went remote at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak and Williams recorded from her New York home.

In May, however, a representative for the show announced that Williams would be taking a break from her duties to receive treatment for Graves' disease symptoms. The statement said at the time, "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows." (ANI)