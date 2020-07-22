Left Menu
We have no business to speculate: Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Vidya Balan says the only way in which one can honour Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy is by "keeping quiet" as he is not here to defend himself. Balan said it was unfortunate that a "bright" mind like Rajput made such a choice. "I feel that someone chose to end his life and he didn't leave a note, outlining why he did that.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:34 IST
Actor Vidya Balan says the only way in which one can honour Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy is by "keeping quiet" as he is not here to defend himself. Rajput, known for films such as "Kai Po Che" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34.

In its initial probe, Mumbai Police said no suicide note was found on the spot. Rajput's death sparked a discourse around mental health, struggle of survival for outsiders in films and monopoly of power structures, which has now been reduced to a blame game on social media. Balan said it was unfortunate that a "bright" mind like Rajput made such a choice.

"I feel that someone chose to end his life and he didn't leave a note, outlining why he did that. So we have no business to speculate and disrespect that person's choice because he is not even here to corroborate facts. He made a choice and it's really unfortunate, because what a bright guy," she told PTI. The 41-year-old star said though she didn't know Rajput personally, she believes there was much more to him than just being an actor.

"... what a flourishing career. I personally feel, I'm no one to say what's right or wrong. But I feel whatever prompted him to end his life we don't know and we will never know. So the only way to show respect is by keeping quiet," Balan added..

