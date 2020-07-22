Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian urges people to treat Kanye West with 'compassion, empathy'

Following her husband and musician Kanye West's controversial tweets and behaviour, American television personality and model Kim Kardashian on Wednesday said asked people for "compassion and empathy," towards her husband as he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:51 IST
Kim Kardashian urges people to treat Kanye West with 'compassion, empathy'
American television personality Kim Kardashian with musician husband Kanye West . Image Credit: ANI

Following her husband and musician Kanye West's controversial tweets and behaviour, American television personality and model Kim Kardashian on Wednesday said asked people for "compassion and empathy," towards her husband as he is suffering from bipolar disorder. She took to her Instagram story to share a long statement in this regard and opened up about her struggles to deal with the "painful" situation.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she added.

Acknowledging that West is subject to criticism as he is a public figure, Kardashian further highlighted some of the causes that makes West a "complicated person." "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at a time can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote.

"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she added. She went on to talk about the stigma and misconceptions around mental health in society and asked people and media to treat Kanye with compassion and empathy.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she wrote. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding," she added.

According to Variety, West on Sunday broke down in tears while discussing abortion and made an outlandish statement about 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman during a rally in South Carolina for his presidential campaign. The rapper on Monday evening started flooding Twitter with several controversial tweets where accused his family and many other of his close ones of disloyalty among other accusations.

West has opened up about his battle with bipolar disorder several times in the past. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat said at least eight c...

Div Commissioner Kashmir chairs meeting of NHIDCL, reviews project details

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Wednesday chaired a meeting of NHIDCL, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to review the process of alignment and project details of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels including their approach ro...

Bruins F Pastrnak in danger of missing Aug. 2 restart

Co-NHL goals leader David Pastrnak might not be available when the Boston Bruins return to the ice on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins could also be without forward Ondrej Kase as the state of Massachusetts regulations for...

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the countrys Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Mari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020