Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elisabeth Moss launches production house

According to Deadline, the actor, best known for her performances in series like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men", has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as president of film & TV. Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST
Elisabeth Moss launches production house

Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss has launched Love & Squalor Pictures production company and signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu. According to Deadline, the actor, best known for her performances in series like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men" , has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as president of film & TV.

Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works," the award-winning actor said.

"Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on 'The Handmaid's Tale' these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21," she added. Love & Squalor will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms.

Under the new deal, the production house is developing "Black Match", an anthology series, with Hulu. Moss is attached to star. Described as a psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles, the series is based on an original script by Ian McCulloch. Mike Barker is directing the pilot. Love & Squalor will executive produce with Littlefield & Co, McCulloch and Barker. Craig Erwich, Hulu's SVP of originals, said Moss has been "integral part" of the streamer's success story.

"We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she (Moss) and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring 'Black Match' to life for our viewers," added Erwich. Bert Salke, president of Fox 21, said the team is looking forward to collaborating with Moss and McManus.

"Lizzie Moss, in our opinion, had been a huge part of two of the greatest series of all time - 'Mad Men' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' ('Top of the Lake' wasn't too shabby either). That's not a coincidence... "That same powerful intelligence and great taste is also evident in Lizzie's work as a producer, and we feel lucky and excited to be working with her and Lindsey as they embark on their company's journey," said Salke. Other projects in development at Love & Squalor include book adaptations - "Smacked" and "Idaho" (both films) and "Imperfect Women" (a TV project).

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...

China cites 'malicious slander' as Houston consulate closes

China said, malicious slander is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained on Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. Foreign ministry spokespers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020