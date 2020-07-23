Elisabeth Moss launches production house

Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss has launched Love & Squalor Pictures production company and signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu. According to Deadline, the actor, best known for her performances in series like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men" , has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as president of film & TV.

Moss said she is "excited" to have formed the banner and collaborated with McManus to find material themselves and have real ownership as producers. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works," the award-winning actor said.

"Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on 'The Handmaid's Tale' these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21," she added. Love & Squalor will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms.

Under the new deal, the production house is developing "Black Match", an anthology series, with Hulu. Moss is attached to star. Described as a psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles, the series is based on an original script by Ian McCulloch. Mike Barker is directing the pilot. Love & Squalor will executive produce with Littlefield & Co, McCulloch and Barker. Craig Erwich, Hulu's SVP of originals, said Moss has been "integral part" of the streamer's success story.

"We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she (Moss) and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring 'Black Match' to life for our viewers," added Erwich. Bert Salke, president of Fox 21, said the team is looking forward to collaborating with Moss and McManus.

"Lizzie Moss, in our opinion, had been a huge part of two of the greatest series of all time - 'Mad Men' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' ('Top of the Lake' wasn't too shabby either). That's not a coincidence... "That same powerful intelligence and great taste is also evident in Lizzie's work as a producer, and we feel lucky and excited to be working with her and Lindsey as they embark on their company's journey," said Salke. Other projects in development at Love & Squalor include book adaptations - "Smacked" and "Idaho" (both films) and "Imperfect Women" (a TV project).