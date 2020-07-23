Deepika Padukone enjoys game of Taboo with Ranveer Singh, family

Actor Deepika Padukone spent her Wednesday evening playing a series of 'TPL- Taboo Premier League' with her star husband Ranveer Singh and his family. The 'Tamasha' actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture from the game session with her family and stated that the board game went extremely competitive.

"TPL-Taboo Premiere League.With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive!" she wrote in the caption. The 'Chhapaak' actor celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday at home earlier this month and shared that she gorged on the birthday cake for a week.

The celebrity couple has been staying at home ever since the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed in the country. (ANI)