AMC Theatres delays reopening after change in 'Tenet' release date

The world's largest exhibitor - AMC Theatres - have delayed the plans to reopen its cinema halls with the coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the United States. According to Variety, the company that ranks as the country's largest movie theatre chain will now throw open its doors around mid to late August.

AMC decided to shift the date of the reopening of movie halls as some of the major blockbusters of Hollywood including Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet,' and Disney's 'Mulan' have pushed back the date fo their theatre debut. The theatre chain had earlier said that it would open the doors for moviegoers from July 15 which was then postponed to July 30. Following this Warner Bros. announced that the release of much-awaited sci-fi thriller 'Tenet' has been postponed for later this year.

"New timing reflects currently expected release dates for much-anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' 'Tenet' and Disney's 'Mulan,' as well as release dates for several other new movies," Variety quoted a press release from the AMC theatres. Business for movie theatres and the entertainment industry continues to be hit by the COVID induced shutdown. (ANI)