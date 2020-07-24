My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Fans will have to wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 279. The release date of Chapter 279 gets delayed, and it is nothing new when the world is badly combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 is not going to come out this Sunday. The imminent chapter is likely to deal with the battle between the Pro Heroes and the PLF army and it is turning intense with Shigaraki and Gigantomachia creating a lot of havoc.

The next My Hero Academia Chapter 279 will deal with Gigantomachia, who is desperate to meet Shigaraki. Mr. Compress asks Spinner what happened to him. Spinner reveals he was underground when Gigantomachia snatched him up for a ride on his back. Dabi notes Shigaraki must have been awakened and that led to Gigantomachia rushing toward him, IBT noted.

My Hero Academia manga is being published in a weekly magazine named Weekly Shonen Jump. There are a total of 26 independent volumes of My Hero Academia. It received a Harvey Award for the best manga last year.

The raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 279 are not out yet. However, it is believed that Deku and Shigaraki will have a fight in the imminent chapter. Gigantomachia is trying to reach his Master Shigaraki who is battling Deku, Bakugo, Aizawa, Endeavor and Gran Torino alone. In other words, My Hero Academia Chapter 279 will be more dangerous for the heroes as the antagonists have started to gather up.

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 will be out on Sunday, August 2. The raw scans will be leaked two to three days before. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

