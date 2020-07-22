One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

One Piece Chapter 985 was out on its stipulated time and One Piece Chapter 986 is expected to be out after a hiatus of one week. Thanks to Eiichiro Oda for releasing single chapter in every alternate week even during the critical period when the entire world is combatting against the deadly coronavirus.

One Piece Chapter 986 is likely to be a roller coaster like Chapter 985. The previous chapter had one notable moment when Kaido announced his real plans for Wano. He desired on ending the Kozuki heritage by killing Momonosuke before moving forward to make Onigashima the new Flower Capital.

Orochi is believed to be seen alive in One Piece Chapter 986. Many fans are in distress seeing Kaido slashing Orochi's head in One Piece Chapter 985. Many manga enthusiasts are convinced with the theory that Orochi isn't dead.

On Reddit user recently said that Orochi could recover from Kaido's fatal attack. The user believed that Wano's Shogun would join the rebels or Oden retainers and together with Kanjuro, they will fight the governor-general of the Beast Pirates, IBT noted.

Even another fan believed that Kaido didn't kill Orochi. Being a hydra devil fruit user, Orochi is likely to grow his head back easily. He should be left with seven heads being a hydra, even if Kaido did cut off one head.

Many fans are expecting Orochi in One Piece Chapter 986 with one simple voice – who could kill him? One fan reminded what beautiful thing happened with Wapul when he was beheaded. Doctors simply stitched his head back. Same thing is expected in case of Orochi. However, we have ample time to get some leaks on it.

One Piece Chapter 986 is likely to be out on Monday, August 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

