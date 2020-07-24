‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Top Gun’ sequels delayed

Left Menu
“A Quiet Place Part 2,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will release in theaters on April 23, 2021, instead of September 6, 2020 while “Top Gun: Maverick”, a sequel to 1986 classic, is now slated for July 2, 2021 instead of its original date of Dec. 23, 2020. “We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” Variety reported quoting Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane.

Tom Cruise’s much anticipated sequel to “Top Gun” and John Krasinski-directed “A Quiet Place Two” have been delayed by next year. Both movies were part of a release date shakeup from Paramount on Thursday. “A Quiet Place Part 2,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will release in theaters on April 23, 2021, instead of September 6, 2020 while “Top Gun: Maverick”, a sequel to 1986 classic, is now slated for July 2, 2021 instead of its original date of Dec. 23, 2020.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” Variety reported quoting Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.” The studio has also set “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” a follow-up to this year’s box office smash, to open on April 8, 2022. “A Quiet Place 2”, which marks John Krasinski’s return to the director’s chair after the critical and commercial success of the first part of the horror franchise 2018, had begun its promotions when the studio decided to pull it from theatres in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release was then shifted to September 4 but as theatres remain closed, return to moviegoing will take more time.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles from the original film as they lead an existence in silence to evade deadly monsters in a dystopian world. The release shuffle for “Top Gun: Marverick”, Variety noted, had to do with Cruise’s schedule as the actor plans to shoot the next two “Mission: Impossible” movies back to back. It will make him unavailable to promote “Top Gun: Maverick”. This is why the studio has postponed it until the following summer.

