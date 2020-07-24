Sonam Kapoor starts birthday countdown for husband Anand Ahuja

Showering love over her designer husband Anand Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday started a birthday countdown for him. As a part of the countdown, Sonam will be guessing some of the all-time favourite things of the Bhaane label owner. She started with guessing Anand's favourite sneakers out of all the sneakers that he owns.

The 'Delhi 6' actor posted an IGTV video on Instagram where she is seen talking about the countdown, which will continue for the next seven days until her husband's birthday. "Anand's Birthday Countdown. It's Anand's birthday in a week and I'm stoked! Starting today, for the next seven days--I'm going to be guessing some of his all-time favourite things," she wrote in the caption.

"Beginning with a relatively easier one, sneakers! I have mentioned a few more than just seven here, only to cover my bases! I hope I've gotten these right, otherwise, I'm in trouble haha. @anandahuja How'd I do?" she added. Followers of the celebrity chimed in the comment section gushing over Sonam's love for Anand Ahuja.

Lately, the 'Neerja' actor has been keeping her fans well-posted about her personal and professional lives on social media. (ANI)