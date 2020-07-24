Left Menu
Bollywood pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as they watch 'Dil Bechara'

As late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today, several Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu paid tribute to the departed actor by watching it first day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:50 IST
Poster of the film 'Dil Bechara' featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Sanjana Sanghi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

He posted a video of the title track from the film and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput," and added a heart emoji. Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also tuned in to catch the film as soon as it premiered on the online video streaming platform and shared the pictures from the movie-watching experience.

He posted a video of the title track from the film and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput," and added a heart emoji. Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also tuned in to catch the film as soon as it premiered on the online video streaming platform and shared the pictures from the movie-watching experience.

"As promised, I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky," Riteish tweeted. "#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can't help but whistle #DilBechara," Riteish's actor wife Genelia Deshmukh tweeted.

'Pink' actor Taapsee Pannu and former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar also took to their respective Instagram stories and shared that they too are watching the film. Besides the celebrities, fans of the departed actor too have been creating a buzz on Twitter since Friday morning.

'Dil Bechara' has been adapted from the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' and also marks Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. The film stars debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi opposite Rajput. (ANI)

