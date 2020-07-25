Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' next week

Fans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have a new reason to cheer as the musician on Saturday announced her new song 'My Future', which will debut next week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:29 IST
Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' next week
Singer Billie Eilish (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Fans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have a new reason to cheer as the musician on Saturday announced her new song 'My Future', which will debut next week. The 'Bad Guy' singer shared on Instagram the news of her upcoming song and mentioned that the song will be out on July 30 (Thursday).

The Grammy-winning musician, however, did not give a detailed take on what to expect from the new song. She just revealed the title, and the release date along with a picture of her sported wearing mask. The upcoming track marks the 18-year-old star's first new single since her record-breaking Bond theme for the much-anticipated spy-thriller 'No Time To Die'. The star who made history in this year's Grammy is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme.

Earlier in March, the singer considering safety precautions of her fans postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. The young musician set the stage of the 62nd Grammy Awards on fire, as she stole the major big titles. Her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' led her to Grammy history when she swept the big four awards. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam back on coronavirus alert after first local infection in 3 months

Vietnam was back on high alert for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after medical officials in the central city of Danang detected, its first locally transmitted case for three months. Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive...

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, hes ha...

Muncy, Dodgers overpower Giants again

Max Muncy hit two home runs, and Ross Stripling tossed seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won for the second time in two nights, beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Friday. Muncy finished with three hits and reache...

UPDATE 4-China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations.Chinas largest carrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020