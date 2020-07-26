Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin already stole millions of hearts across the globe. Now they are passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Many enthusiasts of Crash Landing on You do not know that they have already got a beautiful podium for signing the petition in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. One fan has started this petition to Netflix and tvN on Change.org.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You were highly lauded by global viewers. The series was named by Variety Magazine as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin including series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will hit the small screens. The creators are all set to commence work on Season 2.

You may be surprised to learn that Son Ye-jin's character was previously theorized to be pregnant during the last few minutes of Crash Landing on You. Those who know about it are expressing their thankfulness to a few behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16.

The series finale of Crash Landing on You saw the lovers Ri Jeong-hyeok (by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) saw the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever after. Although the possibility of their wedding and having kids were not hinted in the finale, still some behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16 theorized that they got married and Son Ye-jin's character got pregnant with his child.

"I think this [the photos leading to speculations about Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy] is something that came about simply because viewers have a lot of interest in the drama. It's nonsense," a representative of Crash Landing on You said while debunking the theory, Soompi reported.

Also Read: Bae Suzy: Remarkable facts on beautiful Korean actress you may not know