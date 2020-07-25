Bae Suzy: Remarkable facts on beautiful Korean actress you may not know

Bae Suzy is always on the headlines mainly for her popularity. She is one of the most popular South Korean celebrities with millions of fans across the globe. Her previous relationship with Lee Min-ho was a much discussed topic.

Here're a few things of Bae Suzy which you may not know. We are sure that knowing these few things your love and affection for Bae Suzy will multiply.

Bae Suzy is the first Korean female celebrity to receive a wax-likeness of herself at Madame Tussauds. Her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong went on display in September 2016.

Did you really know this? The second surprising back related to Bae Suzy is that she is dubbed the 'Nation's first love' following her appearance in the film Architecture 101.

Another vital fact you may not have heard that Bae Suzy has been hailed as a 'CF Queen' due to numerous endorsement deals ranging from cosmetics, apparel, up to basic commodities like sugar. The beautiful 25-year old actress made more than 10 billion won in 2013 with more than 14 endorsement deals in one year.

You must have heard that Bae Suzy is now one of the most in-demand endorsers in South Korea. She is set to star in the drama Startup as an aspiring businesswoman in this year.

Did you know that Bae Suzy received training in pansori (Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer)? She was cast in the movie The Sound of a Flower in 2014 as Jin Chae-sun, Korea's first female pansori singer. The movie depicts the struggle of a singer who is not allowed to perform in the public because of her gender during the Joseon era. To prepare herself for the role, she received training in pansori for a year.

Bae Suzy's avid fans already know that she became the fixed host for MBC Show! Music Core in October 2010.

