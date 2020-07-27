Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobody gave me work in Hindi films after I won Oscar: Resul Pookutty

Soun+ d designer Resul Pookutty on Monday said he stopped getting work in the Hindi film industry after he won an Oscar for "Slumdog Millionaire", with some production houses telling him upfront that they didn't "need" him at all.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:27 IST
Nobody gave me work in Hindi films after I won Oscar: Resul Pookutty
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@resulp)

Soun+ d designer Resul Pookutty on Monday said he stopped getting work in the Hindi film industry after he won an Oscar for "Slumdog Millionaire" , with some production houses telling him upfront that they didn't "need" him at all. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman recently spoke about a "gang" that was preventing him from getting work in Bollywood.

His statement came amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood that has following Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month. Sharing Rahman's statement, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had tweeted on Sunday that Bollywood can get insecure of an artiste who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). In a reply to the director, Pookutty said he has gone through something similar in the industry and it was the regional cinema who understood his value.

Pookutty bagged the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for his work in Danny Boyle's film, while Rahman won the Best Original Score and Best Original Song. "Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar. "There were production houses (who) told me at my face 'we don't need you' but still I love my industry, for it taught me how to dream," he said. In a series of tweets, Pookutty said there were a "handful of people" who believed in him and continue to do so. The sound designer said he could have "easily shifted to Hollywood" post his Oscar win but he didn't.

"My work in India won me the Oscar, I got nominated six times for MPSE (Motion Picture Sound Editors) and won too, again all that for the work I have done here... There will always (be) people to run you down but I have far more faith in my people than anybody else!" Talking about the "curse of Oscar", the 49-year-old said he realised much later that every winner faces it. "When I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It's faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world and when you know people reject you, it's the biggest reality check." Pookutty, in another tweet, put screenshots of all his tweets and said he was posting them so that they aren't "wrongly interpreted." "Oscar curse is over. We moved on. I'm also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I'm not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films." He later added, "Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption!" PTI JUR RB BK BK.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cas...

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020