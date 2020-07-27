Wishes pour in for Kriti Sanon as the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor turns 30

Left Menu
As 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor Kriti Sanon turned 30 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana extended birthday greetings for the actor.

Actor Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor Kriti Sanon turned 30 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana extended birthday greetings for the actor. Kriti's 'Dilwale' co-star Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself with her on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy bday Kriti Sanon, Ur amazing."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who starred opposite Sanon in romantic-comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Kriti and wrote, "Happy Birthday pretty Sanon @kritisanon."

Tiger Shroff who made his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon in 'Heropanti' posted a still from the film featuring the duo and penned down a birthday note for her on Instagram stories. "Hope you keep rising and soaring higher every year. Lots of love always, Dimpy. Happy Happy Birthday @kritisanon," he wrote along with the picture.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, "Sending you my best wishes @kritisanon. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous year ahead!" Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes for the 'Panipat' actor as he posted a picture of her wearing a green coloured saree designed by his fashion label on Instagram.

"The gorgeous and fabulous @kritisanon birthday wishes, stay your fabulous self which you have from your modelling days to the movies .. #love #muse #kritisanon #saree," he wrote in the caption. Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. (ANI)

