Wishes pour in for Kriti Sanon as the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor turns 30
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:21 IST
Kriti's 'Dilwale' co-star Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself with her on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy bday Kriti Sanon, Ur amazing."
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who starred opposite Sanon in romantic-comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Kriti and wrote, "Happy Birthday pretty Sanon @kritisanon."
Tiger Shroff who made his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon in 'Heropanti' posted a still from the film featuring the duo and penned down a birthday note for her on Instagram stories. "Hope you keep rising and soaring higher every year. Lots of love always, Dimpy. Happy Happy Birthday @kritisanon," he wrote along with the picture.
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, "Sending you my best wishes @kritisanon. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous year ahead!" Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes for the 'Panipat' actor as he posted a picture of her wearing a green coloured saree designed by his fashion label on Instagram.
"The gorgeous and fabulous @kritisanon birthday wishes, stay your fabulous self which you have from your modelling days to the movies .. #love #muse #kritisanon #saree," he wrote in the caption. Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. (ANI)