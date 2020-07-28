Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan treats fans with a refreshing morning selfie

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday delighted fans with a refreshing morning selfie.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:54 IST
Varun Dhawan treats fans with a refreshing morning selfie
Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday delighted fans with a refreshing morning selfie. "Chal Uth. Get up boy," (along with sun emoji) the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor captioned the selfie on Instagram as he is seen capturing the morning picture.

In the snap, the 'Kalank' star is seen soaring temperature with a shirtless selfie as he captures his refreshing morning look. In the picture, Varun is seen lying on the bed, in the backdrop of the designer bed sheet. The picture clicked by the actor seems to be his first picture of the day, the actor looks refreshing with his curly hair and full-grown beard and moustache. Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within just 54 minutes of being posted.

Praising the refreshing morning picture, Sikander Kher also chimed into the comments section writing, "Variya... Oh ho." Along with fire emojis. The 'Student of the year' has been quite active on social media and recently his Instagram family extended to 30 million followers.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared a stunning pool picture of himself as he seems to enjoy 'Sawan ka Mahina'.(ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats, dogs in Italy

Scientists have found neutralising antibodies to the SARS CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in a small proportion of household cats and dogs sampled in Italy, suggesting that the pets may be susceptible to the disease. The researchers, inc...

Canon India sets an Industry Benchmark by Taking its Services Mobile

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Marking yet another milestone in its service outreach, Canon India, one of the leading innovators in the imaging and printing space, announced the launch of its new mobile applications, Canon Car...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB trial

Malaysias former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.The ca...

2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao

Two persons who allegedly snatched a phone from a 24-year-old woman were arrested here on Tuesday, officials from Margao Police Station said. Three snatchers on a scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a girl aged 24 years. Accordingly, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020