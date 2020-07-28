World Nature Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar calls for environment consciousness

'Climate Warrior' and actor Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday by urging people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits. Pednekar shared the message on environment conservation by sharing before an after posts of different places of the country where plantations were conducted.

"Let it grow, let it breathe," she wrote in the caption indicating the need to let the natural flora of the country grow. "Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!! It's important to protect what nature gives us," she wrote in the caption.

"It's time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits. P.S. ( Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier )#WorldNatureConservationDay," she added. Pednekar had last year launched her nature protection initiative of 'Climate Warrior.' As a part of the initiative, the Saand Ki Aankh' actor keeps launching new campaigns to save the environment.

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 every year with the aim to spread awareness about the need to conserve and protect the natural resources of the planet. (ANI)