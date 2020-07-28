Left Menu
A day after she celebrated her 30th birthday with her near and dear ones, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:23 IST
Kriti Sanon thanks fans for birthday wishes, urges them to do 'good deed' for her
Actor Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after she celebrated her 30th birthday with her near and dear ones, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages. Sanon took to social media to share a statement thanking her fans for making her day special virtually.

"A big big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional support, heartwarming edits, messages and love.. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated," the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor wrote. She further asked her fans to "do a good deed" in her name if they really want to do something special for them. She urged them to donate and help the underprivileged ones for her.

"I promise to always make you all proud! But if you guys really wanna do something for me on this special day: Do a good deed in my name. -Donate clothes/books/money/blood -Help the underprivileged -Feed some poor families -Plant some trees -Feed street dogs and cats," she wrote. "Spend time with special kids or maybe in an old age home (of course when COVID is over) -Sponsor some child's education who probably can't afford the basic right to primary education. Make someone Smile," she added.

The 30-year-old actor ended the note by stating how it is essential for everyone to do their bit to make the world a better place amid the tough times of the pandemic. "In these tough times, we need to do our bit to make this world a better and happier place. There is too much suffering and negativity around. Be Kind," she wrote.

"There can be NO better gift for me than see you all spread some love and happiness around! Let that be my birthday gift from now on every single year! Lots of Love, Kriti Sanon," she added. Wishes had poured in from all corners for the 'Dilwale' actor on Monday as she turned 30. (ANI)

