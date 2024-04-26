SC decision on EVMs vindicates EC's trustworthiness: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Left Menu

The decision has exposed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, the senior BJP leader said and added that they had left no opportunity to defame the Election Commission by raising questions on the credibility of EVMs.Once again, INDI alliance and its constituents are in the dock.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 15:58 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the use of electronic voting machines in polls and said it has exposed opposition parties, including the Congress, that had left no opportunity to ''defame'' the Election Commission.

The court has rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and said ''blindly distrusting'' any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism.

''The Supreme Court in its decision said that the EVM (electronic voting machine) system is all right, it's credible and there cannot be any tampering with it. The Supreme Court has given a fabulous decision. We welcome this decision on behalf of the BJP,'' Meghwal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

The decision has exposed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, the senior BJP leader said and added that they had left no opportunity to ''defame'' the Election Commission by raising questions on the credibility of EVMs.

''Once again, INDI alliance' and its constituents are in the dock. They always underestimated the Election Commission and defamed it. Going abroad, Rahul Gandhi defamed the Election Commission. Recently, Priyanka Gandhi raised questions on EVMs. They stand exposed today,'' Meghwal said.

He said as many as five Lok Sabha polls and 132 assembly elections have been conducted using EVMs.

''Despite this, they raise questions on EVMs. EVMs were all right when the Congress won elections in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, and the TMC won the West Bengal assembly polls. When they lose, they put the blame on EVMs,'' Meghwal said.

It has become a ''habit'' of the leaders of the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc to ''defame'' the country's constitutional institutions, he charged.

